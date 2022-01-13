Video
Thursday, 13 January, 2022
Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Chattogram, Barishal meet in opener on Jan 21

Final on Feb 18

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

BCB revealed the itinerary of the 8th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Wednesday.
Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal will lock the horns in the inaugural match of the event on January 21 while Khulna Tigers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in the other match of the day. Cumilla Victorians and Sylhet Sunrisers will engage in the following day's 1st match followed by the under-light affair between Chattogram and Dhaka on the same day.
After one day rest, the matches will resume on January 24 and continued till January 25 to end the 1st Dhaka phase matches. Teams will travel to Sylhet on January 26 for a week before returning for 2nd Phase Dhaka matches on February 3 and 4.
Teams will trip to Sylhet to play BPL matches at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium between February 7 and 9 while the last Dhaka phase group matches before the play offs are slated for February 11 and 12.
The Eliminator and the 1st Qualifier of the event will be held on February 14 while the 2nd Qualifier will take place on February 16 with the final on February 18.
Dhaka signed bigger local names including Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal while Barishal signed with Shakib Al Hasan, West Indian giant Chris Gayle directly. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahedi Hasan and Soumya Sarkar are the home stars in Khulna tent while Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) and Sikandar Raja (Zimbabwe) are the top ranked overseas stars for them.
Cumilla possibly are the most balanced side bringing players under hammer like Mustafizur Rahman, Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Moin Ali (England) and Sunil Narine (West Indies), Liton Das, Kushal Mendis (Sri Lanka) and Oshane Thomas (West Indies).
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet are the three venues to host the rigorous domestic event.


