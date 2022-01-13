Video
Kidney trading: 9 members arrested in Joypurhat

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Jan 12: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested nine people, who are allegedly involved in kidney trading illegally, while conducting drives in different areas under Kalai upazila in Joypurhat on Wednesday night.
The arrested are Abdul Karim alias Qurban Ali, 45, Khaza Moinuddin, 44, Azadul Islam, 37, Afsar Mondol, 56, Nurul Islam, 50, Bablu Fakir, 52, Sobhan Mondol, 52, Mojahid Mondol, 40, and Shajedul Fakir, 38. All of them are the residents in Kalai upazila, said lieutenant colonel Md Ziaur Rahman, commander of the RAB-5, at a press briefing in Joypurhat Camp around 11:30am.
'Being informed, the RAB members conducted raids in different parts of the upazila last night and arrested the kidney trading gang's members who are collecting kidneys from the poor people and sell those to the kidney seekers at high price,' he added.


