JnU to take class exams physically

All class examinations of Jagannath University (JnU) will be held physically. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Deans of different faculties of the university with the Vice-Chancellor in the chair at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Rabindranath Mandal, Dean of the Science Faculty and a member of the admission committee (2020-21) confirmed the matter.

He said, "All our classes and examinations will continue in the same way as before following the mandatory hygiene rules. If there is any government directive aimed at stopping corona infection, then online class examinations will be taken."

He further said, "Admission in JnU for 2020-21 academic year has not been completed yet. Their class will be start on the February 10. It is known that, the new variant of Corona virus, Omicron has suddenly increased. There was a mixed reaction among the students to the decision of continuing with physical class examinations.

