Clash at BNP rally in Ctg, stage collapses



Two factions of BNP men attack each other during a rally organized by Chattogram South District BNP unit demanding better treatment for Khaleda Zia abroad in CDA residential area at Karnafhuli Upazila on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Although no one was injured, the stage collapsed with the leaders on it, during the clash.

The Chattogram South BNP, held the rally at CDA residential ground in Karnafuli demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her improved medical treatment abroad at noon.

At that time, the leaders and activists insulted BNP leader Sarwar Nizam.

Officer-in-charge of Karnafuli Police Station Dulal Mahmud said, BNP leaders and activists gathered for the rally since morning. Shortly after the event started, they locked themselves into a clash. No one was seriously injured but a BNP leader was harrassed. No one was arrested in the incident and later the situation cooled down, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, during the speech of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the leaders and activists engaged in a scuffle. At one point the stage suddenly caved in.The leaders and activists also threw chairs and clashed using sticks, they said.

When the situation turned normal, the chief guest Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Today's rally shows nothing can stop people from movement against this government. The days of section 144 are over. People are united today. The movement will not stop, it will continue."

BNP members from Anwara, Patia, Boalkhali, Banshkhali, Satkania, Lohagara, Chandnaish and Karnafuli upazilas of South Chattogram joined the rally. -UNB









CHATTOGRAM, Jan 12: A clash broke out between two groups of BNP at a rally in Chattogram held on Wednesday, police and eye witnesses said.Although no one was injured, the stage collapsed with the leaders on it, during the clash.The Chattogram South BNP, held the rally at CDA residential ground in Karnafuli demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her improved medical treatment abroad at noon.At that time, the leaders and activists insulted BNP leader Sarwar Nizam.Officer-in-charge of Karnafuli Police Station Dulal Mahmud said, BNP leaders and activists gathered for the rally since morning. Shortly after the event started, they locked themselves into a clash. No one was seriously injured but a BNP leader was harrassed. No one was arrested in the incident and later the situation cooled down, he said.According to eyewitnesses, during the speech of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the leaders and activists engaged in a scuffle. At one point the stage suddenly caved in.The leaders and activists also threw chairs and clashed using sticks, they said.When the situation turned normal, the chief guest Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Today's rally shows nothing can stop people from movement against this government. The days of section 144 are over. People are united today. The movement will not stop, it will continue."BNP members from Anwara, Patia, Boalkhali, Banshkhali, Satkania, Lohagara, Chandnaish and Karnafuli upazilas of South Chattogram joined the rally. -UNB