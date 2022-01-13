Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Clash at BNP rally in Ctg, stage collapses

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Two factions of BNP men attack each other during a rally organized by Chattogram South District BNP unit demanding better treatment for Khaleda Zia abroad in CDA residential area at Karnafhuli Upazila on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Two factions of BNP men attack each other during a rally organized by Chattogram South District BNP unit demanding better treatment for Khaleda Zia abroad in CDA residential area at Karnafhuli Upazila on Wednesday. photo : Observer

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 12: A clash broke out between two groups of BNP at a rally in Chattogram held on Wednesday, police and eye witnesses said.
Although no one was injured, the stage collapsed with the leaders on it, during the clash.
The Chattogram South BNP, held the rally at CDA residential ground in Karnafuli demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her improved medical treatment abroad at noon.
At that time, the leaders and activists insulted BNP leader Sarwar Nizam.
Officer-in-charge of Karnafuli Police Station Dulal Mahmud said, BNP leaders and activists gathered for the rally since morning. Shortly after the event started, they locked themselves into a clash. No one was seriously injured but a BNP leader was harrassed. No one was arrested in the incident and later the situation cooled down, he said.
According to eyewitnesses, during the speech of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the leaders and activists engaged in a scuffle. At one point the stage suddenly caved in.The leaders and activists also threw chairs and clashed using sticks, they said.
When the situation turned normal, the chief guest Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Today's rally shows nothing can stop people from movement against this government. The days of section 144 are over. People are united today. The movement will not stop, it will continue."  
BNP members from Anwara, Patia, Boalkhali, Banshkhali, Satkania, Lohagara, Chandnaish and Karnafuli upazilas of South Chattogram joined the rally.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kidney trading: 9 members arrested in Joypurhat
Dengue: 14 more hospitalized
JnU to take class exams physically
Clash at BNP rally in Ctg, stage collapses
DU dean polls today
BCL vandalises cultural programme at DU, 7 hurt
BUET to discontinue physical classes from Jan 15
PM opens Bypass-Garrison Four-Lane Highway in Sylhet


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire service launch new hotline
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft