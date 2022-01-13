DU dean polls today

The dean election of Dhaka University (DU) is going to be held today (Thursday).

Blue Panel, a Awami League-backed teachers' association and Pro BNP-Jamaat White Panel will take part in the election. They will contest for the posts of 10 deans and heads of 10 faculties.

Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and Prof Zillur Rahman of Blue Panel have already been declared elected for the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science respectively as none from the other panel submitted nomination papers.

Voting will begin at 9:00am and continue till 1:00pm at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus. DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed will act as the election commissioner.

However, elected candidates will serve for the next two years.












