Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:40 AM
BCL vandalises cultural programme at DU, 7 hurt

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
DU Correspondent

At least seven Dhaka University (DU) students were injured in a sudden attack carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on a cultural programme at TSC on the campus.
The incident took place in TSC area at around 6:30 pm on Wednesday.
Around a hundred BCL leaders and activists of different hall units of Dhaka University (DU) suddenly swooped on the stage, snatched the banner, vandalised the stage, chairs and sound systems.
The Kawali programme was arranged by general students and activists of left-leaning student bodies of the university jointly. They took permission from the director of the TSC at least seven days ago.
The organisers alleged that the attack was carried out with the direction of Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of BCL DU unit expired committee. On Wednesday evening, the organizers finished the activities of the decoration of the stage.
Huzaifa, one of the organisers of the programme, said, "Although TSC Director Akbar bhai permitted us seven days ago to organise the programme but he suddenly called us and said Saddam asked him not to give permission." "Saddam Hussain instructed his followers to attack the programme," Huzaifa added.
However, Saddam denied the allegation. Regarding the incident, Proctor Golam Rabbani said he did not know who carried out the attack.
"We will take action identifying the perpetrators involved in the incident," Prof Rabbani added.
This correspondent talked to a large number of participants in the programme. They also said BCL leaders and activists attacked them as they were enjoying the function.
"Our proctor is partial when it's a matter of student politics. He never tries to ensure security of the student bodies excepting BCL," said a third-year student, wishing no to be named.


