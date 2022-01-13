BUET to discontinue physical classes from Jan 15





Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) decided to discontinue physical classes from January 15.

The BUET announcement comes after Jahangirnagar University decided to switch over to online academic activities in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus infection.

The decision was taken at a session of the university's academic council on Tuesday.

BUET Registrar Prof Md Forkan Uddin, who signed the directive, said the decision was taken at the 474th session of the Academic Council held on Tuesday, according to a press release.

According to the decision of the meeting, theory classes, class tests and laboratory classes for all level / term students of July-2021 term at the undergraduate level of the university will be held online from January 15 till further notice.

Earlier, at an administrative meeting of the university on Wednesday night (January 5), the Jahangirnagar University administration decided to physically close the class considering the ongoing corona situation.

Corona's long vacation opened the residential halls of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on November 10 last year.

Later, the university started teaching physically from November 13. At that time, BUET decided to start academic activities on the condition that students get at least one dose of Covid vaccine.













