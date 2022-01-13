PM opens Bypass-Garrison Four-Lane Highway in Sylhet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the Sylhet City Bypass-Garrison Link four-lane Highway at Sylhet Cantonment on Wednesday. The Prime Minister inaugurated the project via video conference from Ganabhaban.

On the occasion, a function was organized at Sylhet Cantonment in which Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Selina Momen, MP, of Sylhet-3 constituency Habibur Rahman, local leaders, among others, were present.

The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh Army under the supervision of the RHD under the Road Transport and Highways Department. With the construction of the 6.50 km long Sylhet City Bypass-Garrison Link four-lane Highway project, communication from Sylhet Bypass to Kanaighat and from Shahparan Bridge to Sylhet City Bypass has become much faster and easier. This road has been constructed at a cost of Taka 264.6 crore.

The project is also expected to make a significant contribution to the commercial and socio-economic development of the local population.











