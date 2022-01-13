Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pressure on hospitals to rise: Health Minister

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has warned that the pressure of coronavirus patients on Bangladesh's hospitals will increase within five to seven days as new cases have continued to surge.
Some of those being infected now will go to hospitals for treatment, and infections will soar further if people do not become alert, leading the hospitals to face difficulties in giving space to all the patients, the minister said at an event in Dhaka to distribute ambulances and computers among hospitals on Wednesday.
"We assume that 5 per cent of the patients need hospitalization. Patients have already started coming to the hospitals. We will see many patients at the hospitals in the next five to seven days.
"A painful situation will be created then with increased pressure on the hospitals, doctors and nurses. There will be problems in securing beds and the mortality rate will rise," Maleque warned.
A wave of coronavirus cases fuelled by the delta variant of the coronavirus put Bangladesh's healthcare system on the brink of collapse in mid-2021, with the daily count of cases crossing 16,000 and more than 250 deaths from Covid-19 in a day.
After the detection of highly infectious Omicron variant in the country, the caseload is surging fast again. In the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, the government reported 2,916 coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since Sept 3, 2021, and a 19 per cent rise over Tuesday's count.
Although studies showed Omicron is less severe than delta and likely to cause fewer hospitalizations, a record number of cases has overwhelmed Europe's hospitals, with the health workers among the infected.
Maleque said the government has prepared 20,000 beds for the coronavirus patients and is preparing 20,000 more. "But if the number of patients reaches 100,000, where will they stay? The fatality rate is still low because of vaccines, but we will be in a tight spot if infections increase threefold or fourfold."
He said the government will begin enforcing its new set of instructions to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check on Thursday.
"It means all sorts of social, political and religious gatherings will be stopped or discouraged. Masks must be ensured everywhere. If someone does not wear a mask, he or she will be fined or jailed by a mobile court. Please do not get on a public transport without a mask."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kidney trading: 9 members arrested in Joypurhat
Dengue: 14 more hospitalized
JnU to take class exams physically
Clash at BNP rally in Ctg, stage collapses
DU dean polls today
BCL vandalises cultural programme at DU, 7 hurt
BUET to discontinue physical classes from Jan 15
PM opens Bypass-Garrison Four-Lane Highway in Sylhet


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire service launch new hotline
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft