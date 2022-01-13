Video
Nine fraudsters held in city

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

Six Nigerians and a South African along with two Bangladeshis have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for allegedly cheating people into paying them money in exchange of expensive gifts.
The arrested were identified as Udeze Obinna Ruben, 42, Ntombikhona Gebuza, 36, Ifunanya Vivian Nnawuik, 31, Sunday Shederack Ejim, 32, Chinedu Moses Nnaji, 36, Collims Ifesinachi Talike, 30, Chidimma Ebele Eylofor, 26, Nahidul Islam, 30 and Sonia Akter, 33.
They were arrested from Pallabi, Rupnagar and Dakkhin Khan areas of the city conducting drives from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, said RAB-4 Commanding Officer (CO) DIG Mozammel Huque while addressing a press conference at the RAB Media Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Besides, he said the RAB-4 personnel seized eight passports, 31 mobile phones, three laptops, one cheque book, three pen drives, Tk 95,815 in cash from their possession.
Mozammel Huque said arrested Udeze Obinna Ruben is the mastermind of the fraudsters' gang. The foreigners came to Bangladesh on tourist visas two to three years ago.


