Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bidi workers demand withdrawal of advance tax to save industry

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

Bidi Sramik Sangram Parishad (BSSP) has organized a human chain for reduction of advance income tax and stopping fake bidi production across the country to secure their jobs.
The leader of BSSP claimed withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax on Bidi, which creates a threat of surviving the business. Additional tax imposed on the local bidi is nothing but a conspiracy of multinational companies to destroy the sector.
The demand came up from a human chain organized by the BSSP in front of the Khulna Press Club on Wednesday.
MK Bangali, president of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, Anower Hossain, vice president, Abdur Rahman, secretary, Harik Hossain, joint secretary, Shamim Islam, publicity secretary of the federation, Khulna regional Sramik leader Azad, among othere, were spoke in the function. The speakers said, "Foreign multinational companies are smuggling money abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country. But the domestic bidi industry is being destroyed conspiratorially.
"We strongly condemn and protest against this. The speakers threatened to intensify the movement if the conspiracy against the local bidi industry would not stop," they added.
The speakers at the human chain said, "Many workers from Khulna and its surrounding areas depend for livelihood by working in bidi factories. In the ancient labor-intensive bidi industry of the country, the helpless, the poor, the abandoned husbands, the people affected by river erosion, the physically challenged and other disadvantaged people total depending on earning in the local bidi factories."
After independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared bidi industry duty free considering the common people and helpless workers of this country. Labor-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the budget for the fiscal year 2009-2010 directed to reduce the duty on bidis and increase the duty on cigarettes, they said.
But the British American Tobacco Company used some of the country's most corrupt bureaucrats to impose exorbitant taxes on bidi. As a result, bidi factory owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the additional tax burden.
Losing their jobs, the bidi factory workers are struggling for their livelihood, the labour leaders said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kidney trading: 9 members arrested in Joypurhat
Dengue: 14 more hospitalized
JnU to take class exams physically
Clash at BNP rally in Ctg, stage collapses
DU dean polls today
BCL vandalises cultural programme at DU, 7 hurt
BUET to discontinue physical classes from Jan 15
PM opens Bypass-Garrison Four-Lane Highway in Sylhet


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire service launch new hotline
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft