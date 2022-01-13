Video
Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Khagrachhari, in two days.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A lineman of Palli Bidyut Samity was electrocuted in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Sohel Rana, was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Bhangua area in Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla District. He worked as a lineman of Sonargaon Palli Bidyut Samity-1 in the upazila.
Sonargaon Palli Bidyut Samity Zonal Manager Md Dilshad Hossain said Sohel Rana came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working on the power connection fault at a CNG filling station in Bari Majlish area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
Later, fire service personnel rescued him and rushed to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.
Fire service personnel assumed he might have been electrocuted due to the leakage of a wire.
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A worker was electrocuted in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Swapon Debnath, 50, son of late Monoranjan Devnath, a resident of Jagannath Para area in the upazila.
Local sources said Swapon Debnath came in contact with a live electric wire while he was making a fence in the house of Fayez Ahmed Milon in the area at around 11am, which left him critically injured.
Injured Swapon was rushed to Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Ramgarh Police Station Mohammad Shamsuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.


