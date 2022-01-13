Three murdered in Jhenidah, Jashore

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Jashore, in three days.

JHENIDAH: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Sadar and Shailkupa upazilas of the district in three days.

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his nephews in Sadar Upazila on Monday.

Deceased Awlad Hossain, 70, was a resident of Jadabpur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's relative Motlebur Rahman said Awlad had been at loggerheads with his brother's sons Johir Ali, Shahidul and Mohidul over a land dispute for long.

Following this, Awlad had an altercation with his nephews at around 2:30pm.

At one stage of the altercation, the trio started beating up Awlad with spades, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the killers.

Officer-in-Charge of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station Sheikh Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a local activist of Awami League (AL), who sustained injuries in a clash over union parishad (UP) polls in Shailkupa Upazila of the district, has died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, a resident of Krishnanagar Village under Sarutia Union in the upazila.

Police sources said supporters of independent chairman candidate Zulfiqar Kaishar Tipu thrashed Abdur Rahim, who was campaigning for boat symbol candidate Mahmudul Hasan Mamun, at Katlagari Bazar in Sarutia Union of Shailkupa Upazila during the fifth phase of UP election on January 5.

Injured Rahim was soon taken to Shailkupa Upazila Health Complex from where he was referred to Kushtia General Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the RMCH for better treatment.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

So far, four AL workers have been killed in attacks and clashes in different villages of the union in the upazila.

JASHORE: A newly-elected UP member was shot to death by miscreants in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Uttam Sarker, 30, was was the newly-elected member of Sundali Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of some unidentified miscreants attacked on Uttam Sarker near Harishpur Government Primary School at around 8:15pm while he was returning home. They fired gun shots at him and fled the scene, leaving the UP member dead on the spot.

Former chairman of Sundali UP Bikash Chandra Mallik confirmed the incident.

Tense situation is prevailing in the area after the incident.









