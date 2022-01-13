Minor drowns at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Jan 12: A three-year old boy drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Iqra is the son of Gofran Khan of Kewra Village at Shuktagarh Union in Rajapur Upazila.

According to family and local sources, Iqra went to the house of his maternal grandfather Abdul Mannan Khan in Kachuakathi Village in the last week with his mother; at 12 noon, while plying beside the house, he fell down into the pond.

Later in a long search, his body was lifted from the pond and brought to Kawkhali Upazila Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr. Subrata Karmakar conformed the matter.








