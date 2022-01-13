Seven people killed in separate road mishaps

Seven people including three women have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Panchagarh, Gopalganj, Kushtia and Mymensingh, on Monday and Tuesday.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ershad Hossain Julfikar, 54, son of late Yasin Ali, a resident of Mathafata Village under Tentulia Union in the upazila. He was the head teacher of Buraburi Mandolpara Government Primary School.

Police and local sources said Ershad was going to school from his house in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a three-wheeler hit the motorcycle on the Aziznagar Road, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued Ershad and rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station (PS) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A trader was killed while four others were injured in a road accident in Tungipara of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Nuruzzaman, 50, son of Motaleb Hossain of Babrahachra Village in Kalia Upazila of Narail District. He would run a nursery business in Tungipara.

The injured are: easy bike driver Alamin Khan, 35, of Bagiarkul Village in the same upazila, Sheikh Shafi, 37, of Tungipara Village, Imran Sheikh, 25, of Pachkahania Village, and Babul Hossain, 45, of Sreeramkandi Village. They have been admitted to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex.

Tungipara PS OC AKM Sultan Magmud confirmed the information. He said, by 6:30 am Md Nuruzzzaman was going to Ghona area of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila from Tungipara by an easy bike, and when the easy bike reached Nilpha Bazar, it collided with a passenger-boarded battery-run three-wheeler, killing Nuruzzaman on the spot and injuring four others.

Later, the injured were rescued and admitted to Tungipara Upazila Hospital, the OC added.

KUSHTIA: A Jhenidah-bound dump truck hit a van in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday, leaving four persons including the van driver dead on the spot.

The accident occurred at about 5:30am at Bottoil Dakkhinpara area on the Kushtia-Jhenidah Highway that also left one injured, said Kushtia Highway Police OC Idris Ali.

The deceased were van driver Mukhter Hossain, 50, Jesmin, 30, Rozina Khatun, 27, and Shawpna Rani, 45. All of them hailed from Sadar Upazila.

Injured Tahmina Khatun, wife of Shariful of Baliapara Village in the upazila, was admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.

Highway police recovered the bodies and sent those to the Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Hafiz Uddin, 70, a resident of Charmoslando Maijpara Village in the upazila.

The accident occurred in Altaf Hossain Golandaj Bridge under Charalgi Union of the upazila.

Gafargaon PS OC Mohammad Faruq confirmed the information. He said, Hafiz Uddin was seriously injured when he collided head-on with a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction on his way to house from Gafargaon Bazar at about 9 pm. He died in MMCH (Mymensingh Medical College Hospital) at 11pm while undergoing treatment, the OC added.









