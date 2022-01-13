Video
Land registration at Bhurngamari halted for lack of sub-register

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

Bhurungamari Sub-Register Office. photo: observer

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 12: In the absence of a permanent sub-register, land selling and buying is hampered in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district. Land seller, buyer and deed writer are suffering.
Bhurungamari Sub-Register Office has been empty of permanent sub-register for about two years. Sometimes sub-register was appointed with additional charge. But the temporary sub-register did not attend office
regularly.
Latest appointment of the sub-register was made few months back. But he attended office for four days only. Now he is not coming for the last two months.
People are coming to the land office with emergency land sale affairs. But waiting for hours after hours they are going back.
According to Bhurungamari Sub-register Office sources, Prafulla Chandra Barman was appointed temporary sub-register. But he attended the office only for four days in the last two months.
General Secretary of Deed Writer Association-Bhurungamari  Mizanur Rahman said, none comes to sell land without emergency need; in the last two months, about 900 deeds were placed for registration; the number is continuing to increase.
Robi Barman of Bag Bhander Village said, "I was in dire need to sell land for my daughter's marriage. But it could not be sold in the absence of sub-register. Later in a compelling situation, I managed the marriage cost by taking loan. "
Other victims expressed their anger over the inactive sub-register office.
President of the association Nurul Islam said, emergency treatment, foreign travel, marriage, and other things are hampered.  
Waiting for day after day to sell lands, people are taking loans from mahajans at higher interest rate.
Deed writers' income-earnings have been suspended and their families are running in hardship, he added.
Prafulla Chandra Barman said, he has applied to the District Sub-Register Office seeking relief; so taking permission from the District Sub-Register Office he is not coming to the office.
District Sub-register Khalid Bin Asad said, there are only four sub-registers in the entire district; nine upazilas are run by them.
Taking into consideration the overall situation, appointing a permanent sub-register at Bhurngamari is under high consideration, he maintained.


