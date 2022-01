HATIYA, NOAKHALI, Jan 12: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 700 kilograms of jatka hilsa (immature hilsa) in Hatia Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, a Coast Guard team, led by HatiYa Contingent Commander Md Harun Kazi, raided two vehicles in Oskhali area and seized the jatka hilsa.

Later, the seized fish was distributed among the poor people and orphanages in the upazila.