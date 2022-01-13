

An awareness raising session for high school students and their parents towards human rights and its violence explosion was held in the hall room of Susanga Adarsha Bidya Niketan in Durgapur Upazila of Netrakona on Wednesday. The workshop was financed by Gender Responsive Resilience & Intersectionality in Policy and Practice. AC Land Md Ariful Islam, as chief guest, spoke on the occasion while Head Teacher of the school Yahia Khan was in the chair. photo: observer