65 detained on different charges in 3 dists

A total of 65 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Bogura and Dinajpur, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 40 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separates drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 16 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Wednesday, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 24 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, 11 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

BOGURA: Four people of Sadar and Nandigram upazilas in the district have been arrested on different charges in four days.

The prime accused of the murder of Swechchasebak League leader Nazmul Hasan Orange in the district town has been arrested from Banani in the capital by the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Shooter Russel was arrested at around 3am on Tuesday, said RAB-12 in a statement.

Earlier, Orange succumbed while underwent treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital (SZRMCH) in Bogura at around 11pm on Monday.

Dr Abdul Wadud, deputy director of the hospital, said Orange had been undergoing treatment at the ICU immediately after he was admitted to the hospital at night on January 3 last.

The 28-year-old Orange, assistant secretary (Literature and Cultural Affairs) of the district unit Swechchasebak League, and his associate ward committee leader Minhaz Hossain Apel, 28, were injured in firing by terrorists in sequel to conflict of the two groups of Swechchasebak League over establishing supremacy over Malgram in Bogura Two.

Police said earlier a clash happened between the two rival groups of Swecchasebak League after the last Eid-ul-Fitr festival. The group which was the victim of the attack opened fire this time to take revenge.

At around 8:30pm on January 3 last, both Orange and Apel were sitting at Dabtola crossing in the town. At that time, a group of youths approached to Orange and Apel from Beltola crossing boarding on four to five motorcycles. Two of the youths fired several rounds of bullets targeting Orange and Apel. Two of the bullets hit beneath the left eye of Orange, while another bullet hit Apel's abdomen.

Critically injured Orange was, later, rushed to the ICU of SZRMCH, while Apel returned home after treatment at the same hospital. Orange had been under life support for eight days before he succumbed to his injuries.

Orange's wife Swarnali Akter filed a murder case accusing 12 persons including Malgram's Ekram Hossain's son Russel Ahmed, 32, his younger brother Rasani, 27, the following day.

Following this, police arrested the accused number 7 of the case Tipu.

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed in Malgram Dabtala and Dakkhinpara areas following Orange's death to avoid any unwanted situation, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Selim.

Earlier, police have arrested three people from different areas at Nandigram upazila in Bogura district on various charges.

The arresteed are Razu Ahmed, 24, Ismail Hossain, 31, and Poddar, 28.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad the accused were arrested during several drives conducted in the upazila on Saturday night.

The arrested persons were sent to jail following court orders on Sunday, the OC added.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police detained 21 people on charge of gambling in Birampur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Birampur PS OC Suman Kumar Mahanta said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Madhupur Village at the early hours and detained 21 gamblers along with Tk 7,680 in cash.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday afternoon, the OC added.











