

Jhalakathi Reporters’ Unity gets new body

The 11-member committee was formed through election at the JRU office in the town in the afternoon for the next two years.

Al-Amin Talukder, district correspondent of the Daily Observer, and Abdul Mannan Tawhid, district correspondent of Daily Bhorer Kagoj, have been elected as president and general secretary (GS) respectively.

The other bearers are: Vice-president- Atiqur Rahman, Deputy GS- Jahangir Alam, Finance Secretary- Kazi Solaiman Sumon, Office Secretary- Ziaur Rahman, Sports Secretary- Naeem Hossain, and executive members- Shahadat Hossain Monu, Khalid Hasan Talukder, Imam Hossain and Arif Sardar. Senior journalist Hemayet Uddin Himu performed the duty of election commissioner.









