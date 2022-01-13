Manpower crisis hampers treatment at Kamalganj hospital



Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

Because of the manpower shortage, the hospital authority is hiccupping to provide healthcare to outdoor patients. Patient admission is also being hampered.

According to the hospital sources, the hospital was promoted to 50-bed one at a cost of about Tk 8.32 crore. Now the hospital requires 22 physicians. But there are only 11 physicians and one consultant against required four.

There is no pharmacist against required four. Besides, there are shortage of assistant nurses and senior nurses in the hospital.

During a recent visit, it was learnt, there is anesthesia consultant in the hospital, But due to lack of manpower, the operation theatre (OT) cannot be launched. The OT tools are getting decayed. Also because of technician crisis, the digital x-ray machine and different tools are kept in boxes. Patients are deprived of treatment. Healthcare seekers are getting into disarray because of the vacant post of pharmacists.

Locals said, they are continuing to suffer. For minor tests, they have to go to district town. Besides, Covid patients are deprived of treatment.

Hospital authorities said, if adequate doctors, gynecologists and surgery consultants are appointed, the OT can be launched. The minor caesarian operations can be done in the hospital.

One on-duty doctor in the hospital said, "We are treating patients taking very trouble. We, the 11 physicians, are doing the job of 22. If manpower is increased, treatment will be good. Now we have to work for extra time."

Treatment seeker Imon Hossain said, due to lack of physicians and technicians, most patients are referred to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

"We get primary treatment here. But caesarian operation cannot be done in time. There are all things but manpower for operation here."

The manpower crisis in the hospital was confirmed by Upazila Health & Family Planning Officer Dr. Mohammad Mahbubul Alam Bhuiya; after promoted to 50-bed one from 31, necessary manpower was not recruited.

Few days back, 15 nurses have been appointed, he added.

If necessary manpower including specialist physicians is appointed, patients will not have to go to Moulvibazar or Sylhet for taking healthcare, he maintained.

Civil Surgeon Chowdhury Jalal Uddin Murshed said, technician will be appointed within two months. "We are asking the department concerned for appointing technicians. We expect the manpower problem will be solved soon."









