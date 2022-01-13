Video
Digital platform Fabric Lagbe launched

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A digital platform 'Fabric Lagbe' for selling fabrics, readymade garment products and materials was launched.
Fabric Lagbe Limited, first digitally supported innovative digital platform in Bangladesh to bring affordable and hassle-free supply of products and  services used in the textile and readymade garments industry, brings mobile  app Fabric Lagbe.
Founder and managing director of the digital platform Engineer Md Nazmul Islam said that options named job and works have also been added to Fabric Lagbe apps and websites where job seekers can upload their CV along with qualification and experience.
Garment manufacturers can recruit or hire suitable manpower by using the facility at the web portal, he said while addressing the launching of 'Fabric  Lagbe' digital platform in a function held at the auditorium of Economic  Reporters' Forum in the capital on Tuesday.



