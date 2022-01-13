

Digital platform Fabric Lagbe launched

Fabric Lagbe Limited, first digitally supported innovative digital platform in Bangladesh to bring affordable and hassle-free supply of products and services used in the textile and readymade garments industry, brings mobile app Fabric Lagbe.

Founder and managing director of the digital platform Engineer Md Nazmul Islam said that options named job and works have also been added to Fabric Lagbe apps and websites where job seekers can upload their CV along with qualification and experience.

