Production of BD brand motor vehicles on cards

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the government has planned to produce Bangladesh's own brand motor vehicles through Pragoti Industries Limited."Plans have been taken to produce its own brand of motor vehicles through Pragoti Industries Limited. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed with Mitsubishi Motors for setting up factories in Bangladesh," he said.The Minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on "Driving Training Project for Employment at Home and Abroad" at a hotel in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad attended the function as special guest while Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) Chairman M Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan was in the chair.