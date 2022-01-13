

Mall, hotel to be built near Ctg Railway Station

In this regard, an agreement was signed today between Bangladesh Railway and private partner Epic Properties Limited for the construction of the establishment, an official handout said on Tuesday.

Railways Minister M Nurul Islam Sujan was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

Focal Person for Bangladesh Railway Md Ahsan Jabir and Additional Chief Engineer (Bridge) as well as Director of Epic Properties Limited Md Anwar Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, the handout added.

The minister said that a state-of-the-art 15-storey building will be built under 'Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer' method near Chattogram Railway Station road.

There will be hotel, shopping mall, offices, Cineplex, convention center, family entertainment centers and apartments, he added.

The estimated cost of the project is about Taka 45 crore, he continued.

Railway will hold the cent-percent share of the installation after completion of 40 years of construction, he said, adding that all costs of the project will be borne by the private partner.

PPP Authority Chief Executive Officer Sultana Afroz was present in the signing ceremony with Secretary to the Ministry of Railways Md Humayun Kabir in the chair.

Bangladesh Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Mazumder also attended the programme, among others. -BSS









