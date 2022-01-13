Mall, hotel to be built near Ctg Railway Station

Video
Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A shopping mall along with a hotel-cum-guest house would be built near the Chattogram railway station in the port city  under Public Private Partnership (PPP).
In this regard, an agreement was signed today between Bangladesh Railway  and private partner Epic Properties Limited for the construction of the  establishment, an official handout said on Tuesday.
Railways Minister M Nurul Islam Sujan was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest.
Focal Person for Bangladesh Railway Md Ahsan Jabir and Additional Chief  Engineer (Bridge) as well as Director of Epic Properties Limited Md Anwar  Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, the handout  added.
The minister said that a state-of-the-art 15-storey building will be built  under 'Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer' method near Chattogram  Railway Station road.
There will be hotel, shopping mall, offices, Cineplex, convention center, family entertainment centers and apartments, he added.
The estimated cost of the project is about Taka 45 crore, he continued.
Railway will hold the cent-percent share of the installation after completion of 40 years of construction, he said, adding that all costs of the  project will be borne by the private partner.
PPP Authority Chief Executive Officer Sultana Afroz was present in the  signing ceremony with Secretary to the Ministry of Railways Md Humayun Kabir  in the chair.
Bangladesh Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Mazumder also attended  the programme, among others.    -BSS


