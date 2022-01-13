Uber expands its services to Rangpur

Uber, the US-based ride-hailing service, has launched for riders and drivers in Rangpur, marking its expansion to all eight divisions in Bangladesh.

They have also launched the Uber Moto programme in the division, calling Bangladesh one of the largest markets for motorcycle rides and riders, according to an official statement from the company.

Launched in 2016, Uber became one of the popular ride-hailing platforms in Bangladesh.

To date the company says it has served over 4.9 million riders and almost 200,000 driver partners.

Commenting on the launch, Armanur Rahman, head of Uber Bangladesh and East India, said that the company is thrilled and excited to expand their horizons to a new region, adding that it wouldn't have been possible without the support from riders, drivers and local authorities.

-bdnews24.com









