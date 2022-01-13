Stocks fall after two days of bull-run

Stocks fell on Wednesday, snapping a two-day sharp rise, as the dominant small investors booked profits on the gains of the previous sessions, pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 53.08 points or 0.75 per cent to 6,996, after gaining more than 117 points in the past two consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also fell 19.87 points to 2,606 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.09 points to 1,494 at the close.

Turnover stood at Tk 16.64 billion, which was 16 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 19.76 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 378 issues traded, 243 declined, 88 advanced and 47 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 170 points to 20,497 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 103 points to 12,313 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 194 declined, 81 advanced and 23 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 15.76 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 723 million.









