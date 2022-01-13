Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KhaasFood, SMC to work for food safety

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

KhaasFood, SMC to work for food safety

KhaasFood, SMC to work for food safety

Online marketplace - KhaasFood (khaasfood.com) will work with Social Marketing Company (SMC) to raise public awareness on safe food, according to an agreement signed between the two entities recently.
The companies came to an agreement recently to expand the awareness campaign on expand organic food demand, said a news release from Khaasfood on Monday.
Khaasfood CEO Habibul Mustafa Arman and SMC General Manager Khandaker Shamim Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of respective sides at later' head office at Banani in the capital.
SMC Chief Financial Officer Abul Bashir Khan, General Manager Mohammod Abdur Rouf and Manager Md Sazzad Hossain were present on the occasion. From Khaas Food, Director Saimum Hossain and Chief Operating Officer Tauhidul Islam joined the meeting.
Officials said the initiative would help raise awareness among the people of the country about adulterated food products as well as expand the market for organic and safe food products and make a variety of healthy food items available to all.
Khas Food has been working with reputation since 2015 with the aim of providing safe food by taking a strong stand against food contamination and adulteration. At present, Khaas Food has 15 outlets across the country. At the same time, consumers across the country are able to order safe food online.
SMC makes an impeccable contribution to public health and family planning in this country, which is widely acclaimed at home and abroad.
The main purpose of working with SMC food products is to contribute to the highest level of safe food distribution in the country by utilizing the company's strong distribution network and acceptance, which is increasing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital platform Fabric Lagbe launched
Production of BD brand motor vehicles on cards
Bangladesh economy thrives amid Covid crisis
Mall, hotel to be built near Ctg Railway Station
Uber expands its services to Rangpur
Stocks fall after two days of bull-run
KhaasFood, SMC to work for food safety
Bangladesh intents to sign FTA with Eurasian Economic Union


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Fire service launch new hotline
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft