

KhaasFood, SMC to work for food safety

The companies came to an agreement recently to expand the awareness campaign on expand organic food demand, said a news release from Khaasfood on Monday.

Khaasfood CEO Habibul Mustafa Arman and SMC General Manager Khandaker Shamim Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of respective sides at later' head office at Banani in the capital.

SMC Chief Financial Officer Abul Bashir Khan, General Manager Mohammod Abdur Rouf and Manager Md Sazzad Hossain were present on the occasion. From Khaas Food, Director Saimum Hossain and Chief Operating Officer Tauhidul Islam joined the meeting.

Officials said the initiative would help raise awareness among the people of the country about adulterated food products as well as expand the market for organic and safe food products and make a variety of healthy food items available to all.

Khas Food has been working with reputation since 2015 with the aim of providing safe food by taking a strong stand against food contamination and adulteration. At present, Khaas Food has 15 outlets across the country. At the same time, consumers across the country are able to order safe food online.

SMC makes an impeccable contribution to public health and family planning in this country, which is widely acclaimed at home and abroad.

The main purpose of working with SMC food products is to contribute to the highest level of safe food distribution in the country by utilizing the company's strong distribution network and acceptance, which is increasing.









