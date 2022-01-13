Power generation the game changer in Bangaldesh economy: ICCB

Bangladesh has been among the fastest growing economies in the world over the past decade, supported by a demographic dividend, strong ready-made garment (RMG) exports, and stable macroeconomic conditions, setting an impressive track record of growth and poverty reduction.

Continued recovery in exports and consumption will help growth rates pick up to 6.4 percent in FY22, according to recent World Bank review on Bangladesh, said International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) in the editorial of its current News Bulletin (Oct-Dec' 2021) released on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, being one of the poorest nations at birth in 1971, with tenth lowest per capita GDP in the world has reached lower-middle-income status in 2015. The 40th Plenary Meeting of 76th UN General Assembly held on 24 November 2021 adopted the resolution that Bangladesh will officially become a developing country in 2026.

Therefore, the experts suggest that top priority should be given for on-shore and off-shore gas and oil exploration, improvement of power transmission and distribution segments as well should be given top most priority, said the editorial.

The country has made a breakthrough in power generation in the past few years, but consumers in many areas still have been complaining about frequent supply interruption -- due to transmission weakness. This was also reflected in the BPDB figures that show the country's transmission capacity has increased by only 104 circuit line km to 12,996 km from 12,888 circuit line km in the last one year.

The situation will further deteriorate with the start of power generation by 1,320 MW Rampal, 1,200 MW Matarbari and 2,400 MW Rooppur power plants within the next 2/3 years.

According to the editorial one of the key indicators behind the economic development of any country is the adequate supply of electricity. Electrification of Dhaka began in 1901, only 19 years after New York and 13 years after London. In 1948, there were only a few Steam Turbine supplying electricity mainly to Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna at that time. In 1962, a small 40 MW Kaptai hydro-electric project was installed with a commissioned 132kV transmission line between Dhaka and Chittagong.

In 1971, after the independence of Bangladesh only 3% of the population had access to electricity. The Country now has over 23,000 MW of installed power generation capacity with 100% coverage. According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the surplus in power generation is around 8,000 MW.

Over the last decade, Bangladesh GDP has grown from 6.5 in 2010 to 8.2 in 2019. In 2010, Bangladesh was producing only around 3,500 MW of electricity produced under public sector. Experts from 15 countries who attended a ICC Bangladesh Conference on Energy for Growth held in Dhaka in April 2010, suggested to open up the power sector to private sector without tender; citing the success of the Philippines during the Presidency of Fidel Ramos. The Government has followed the suggestion and as a result the country now has surplus power generation capacity.









