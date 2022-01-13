Video
Thursday, 13 January, 2022
Business

Govt mulls exempting tax on green investment

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the government is considering tax exemption on investment in environment-friendly equipment and resources to encourage protection to environment.
"At the same time, the imposition of green tax to discourage pollution is also under consideration. In terms of green tax incentives and the imposition of green taxes, the main objectives are: to increase investment in the environment-friendly technology sector; encourage industries to mobilise resources rich in green technology; dissemination of green technology service providers and discourage polluting activities," he said.
The environment minister said this while speaking at the award giving ceremony titled, 'Green Inclusive Business Champions', organised by Greentech Foundation, Bangladesh in collaboration with Bangladesh Bank, at Gulshan Shooting Club in the city on Tuesday evening, said a press release.  
Bangladesh Special Envoy to CVF presidency Abul Kalam Azad, former Secretary Nazrul Islam Khan and Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Naser were present at the meeting with Greentech Foundation Chairman Prof Dr AKM Mazid in the chair.
Speaking as the chief guest, Shahab Uddin said the government had earlier set up a fund of Taka 200 crore through the central bank to encourage the use of clean and green technology for green inclusive business development.
Initiatives have also been taken up to invest in more than 50 green products in green projects run through refinancing, he said, adding that a special fund has been set up by the Department of Environment (DoE) for the development and dissemination of environment-friendly green technologies.
It will also support conducting research, and encouraging eco-friendly business or enterprise, through which entrepreneurs will be encouraged to set up eco-friendly factories and businesses, the press release said.  The minister said Bangladesh has no choice but to enter into 'green economy' to avoid the growing risk of environmental pollution.
The government has adopted specific policies for environmental protection and pollution control to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 in line with the socioeconomic context of Bangladesh, he said.
He said the government has already reduced some supplementary tariffs on solar panels and hybrid vehicles.
The DoE is constantly working to protect environment by bringing the polluting industrial establishments and projects under a system of compliance through strict enforcement of Environmental Protection Act, Shahab Uddin said.
He also said the DoE also collects compensation from polluting industrial establishments or projects. "Since 2010, about Taka 190 crore has been collected for environmental and environmental damage," he added.
At the event, awards were given to 10 green projects selected in phases out of 80 green project ideas.


