Seminar on climate smart PPP in BD held



Public Administration State Minister Farhad Hossain MP (4th from left), British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson (3rd from left) and PPPA CEO Sultana Afroz along with other guests pose for photograph during a seminar held at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) in Partnership with UNDP Bangladesh organised the seminar. The program was chaired by Sultana Afroz, Secretary to the Government and CEO of PPPA, says a press release.

Farhad Hossain MP, State Minister, Ministry of Public Administration, GoB was present as the Chief Guest. Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Mostafa Kamal and Sudipto Mukerjee, UNDP Resident Representative, Bangladesh were presentas the special guests. Guest of Honor of the event was British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

The main objective of this seminar is to bring climate change into the mainstream of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 to curb the growing climate change - in particular the establishment of a Climate Resilient Infrastructure to address the global and national commitments.

Initially the Chair of the seminar did welcome the guests and presented an overview of PPP Authority. A.K.M Mamunur Rashid, Climate Change Specialist of UNDP Bangladeshpresented the paper on the Bangladesh's Climate Change Ambition, Climate Fiscal Framework (CFF) and Innovation Financing Landscape while Mohsina Akter Banu, Senior Assistant Secretary of PPPA shared and presented her understanding from the COP26. Farhadur Reza, Founding President and board member of Build Bangladeshalso presented a presentation on Scope of PPP in Climate Action in Bangladesh.

Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador, Embassy of Denmark, Bangladesh; Mustafa Osman Turan, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Turkey; Dr. Saleemul Huq, Director ICCCAD and Moazzam A. Mekhan, Hub-Leader, Transaction Advisory Services, South Asia Region were designated speakers of the seminar. All the designated speakers highlighted the need for strengthening the private sector investment in tackling climate change in Bangladesh.

