Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Seminar on climate smart PPP in BD held

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Public Administration State Minister Farhad Hossain MP (4th from left), British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson (3rd from left) and PPPA CEO Sultana Afroz along with other guests pose for photograph during a seminar held at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Public Administration State Minister Farhad Hossain MP (4th from left), British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson (3rd from left) and PPPA CEO Sultana Afroz along with other guests pose for photograph during a seminar held at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Wednesday.

A seminar on 'Scope of Climate Smart PPP in Bangladesh and Post COP26 Discussion'was held at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Wednesday.
The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) in Partnership with UNDP Bangladesh organised the seminar. The program was chaired by Sultana Afroz, Secretary to the Government and CEO of PPPA, says a press release.
Farhad Hossain MP, State Minister, Ministry of Public Administration, GoB was present as the Chief Guest. Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Mostafa Kamal and Sudipto Mukerjee, UNDP Resident Representative, Bangladesh were presentas the special guests. Guest of Honor of the event was British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.
The main objective of this seminar is to bring climate change into the mainstream of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 to curb the growing climate change - in particular the establishment of a Climate Resilient Infrastructure to address the global and national commitments.
Initially the Chair of the seminar did welcome the guests and presented an overview of PPP Authority. A.K.M Mamunur Rashid, Climate Change Specialist of UNDP Bangladeshpresented the paper on the Bangladesh's Climate Change Ambition, Climate Fiscal Framework (CFF) and Innovation Financing Landscape while Mohsina Akter Banu, Senior Assistant Secretary of PPPA shared and presented her understanding from the COP26. Farhadur Reza, Founding President and board member of Build Bangladeshalso presented a presentation on Scope of PPP in Climate Action in Bangladesh.
Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador, Embassy of Denmark, Bangladesh; Mustafa Osman Turan, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Turkey; Dr. Saleemul Huq, Director ICCCAD and Moazzam A. Mekhan, Hub-Leader, Transaction Advisory Services, South Asia Region were designated speakers of the seminar. All the designated speakers highlighted the need for strengthening the private sector investment in tackling climate change in Bangladesh.
Including important personalities of the government, experts on climate change in Bangladesh, and various investors and financial institutions representatives were also present in the program.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital platform Fabric Lagbe launched
Production of BD brand motor vehicles on cards
Bangladesh economy thrives amid Covid crisis
Mall, hotel to be built near Ctg Railway Station
Uber expands its services to Rangpur
Stocks fall after two days of bull-run
KhaasFood, SMC to work for food safety
Bangladesh intents to sign FTA with Eurasian Economic Union


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Fire service launch new hotline
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft