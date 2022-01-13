Bangladesh sets $80b export target for FY24

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) Wednesday approved the draft of "Export Policy 2021-2024", setting the $80 billion export target for financial year (FY) 2023-24.

The approval came from this year's 1st meeting of the CCEA held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair. Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Kamal informed that the existing export target for the fiscal year 2021-22 is $60 billion.

All exporters will get uniformed facilities. Besides the government will provide policy supports regarding challenges over the 4th industrial revolution (4IR), said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at the virtual meeting of the committee.

He mentioned that the government will emphasize on recycling, research and development to achieve the target. Responding to a question, Kamal said Bangladesh will never fall in the middle-income trap as its own resources and funds are being used in the country's development.

Vietnam's economy depends on foreign investments and Bangladesh should not be and cannot be compared with that country in this regard, he added.

Bangladesh recorded its highest ever single-month export earnings amounting to $4.91 billion in December last year, thanks to a strong rebound in demand for apparel in western markets even amid the Omicron spread. The export receipts surpassed the $3.91 billion target set for the month, registering more than 48 percent year-on-year growth, according to provisional data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).









