Forex deals thru cards may hit snags as Covid rages

Card based foreign currency transactions rebounded to a 21 month high in October as people resumed travelling abroad amid a gradual decline in Covid infections at that time.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, card based foreign currency transactions increased to Tk 231.4 crore in October 2021 from Tk 184.4 crore in the previous month.

The transaction in October was the highest after Tk 251.4 crore in foreign currency transactions in January 2020. Bankers, however, said that the spread of Omicron, a new variety of coronavirus, might slow down the growing trend of card based foreign currency spending.

Due to a surge in Omicron cases, the rate of coronavirus infections has recently reached around 8 per cent from less than 2 per cent in December 2021.

Under the Bangladesh Bank rules, each cardholder can spend up to $12,000 per year as their personal entitlement. Bankers said that people mostly used foreign currency from their debit and credit cards during their travel abroad.

Travelers use the foreign currency part of their cards mostly for the payment of plane fares and travel costs, hotel booking and to bear the shopping expenses, among others, they said. The use of foreign currency from cards dropped sharply after the Covid outbreak.

Immediately after the Covid outbreak, the foreign currency spending through cards dropped sharply to Tk 40 crore in April 2020 from Tk 269.8 crore four months ago.

Closure of borders of the major foreign travel destinations was the key reason for the drastic fall. Apart from the restrictions, people were scared of traveling aboard in fears of getting infected with the deadly virus.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus in the country in March 2020, the card based foreign currency transactions were below Tk 100 crore for seven months.

In November in 2020, the transactions returned to above Tk 100 crore. From November 2020 till September 2021, the transactions were between Tk 100 crore and Tk 200 crore.

Bankers said that the transactions rebounded strongly as the coronavirus infection was on the decline until it started rising again in late December 2021.

The daily coronavirus infection rate reached its peak on July 28, 2021 when the country detected 16,230 cases of fresh infections. In October of the year, the daily coronavirus infection cases dropped below 1,000 and the number remained below 300 in November 2021.









