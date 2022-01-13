Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Forex deals thru cards may hit snags as Covid rages

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

Card based foreign currency transactions rebounded to a 21 month high in October as people resumed travelling abroad amid a gradual decline in Covid infections at that time.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, card based foreign currency transactions increased to Tk 231.4 crore in October 2021 from Tk 184.4 crore in the previous month.
The transaction in October was the highest after Tk 251.4 crore in foreign currency transactions in January 2020. Bankers, however, said that the spread of Omicron, a new variety of coronavirus, might slow down the growing trend of card based foreign currency spending.
Due to a surge in Omicron cases, the rate of coronavirus infections has recently reached around 8 per cent from less than 2 per cent in December 2021.
Under the Bangladesh Bank rules, each cardholder can spend up to $12,000 per year as their personal entitlement. Bankers said that people mostly used foreign currency from their debit and credit cards during their travel abroad.
Travelers use the foreign currency part of their cards mostly for the payment of plane fares and travel costs, hotel booking and to bear the shopping expenses, among others, they said. The use of foreign currency from cards dropped sharply after the Covid outbreak.
Immediately after the Covid outbreak, the foreign currency spending through cards dropped sharply to Tk 40 crore in April 2020 from Tk 269.8 crore four months ago.
Closure of borders of the major foreign travel destinations was the key reason for the drastic fall. Apart from the restrictions, people were scared of traveling aboard in fears of getting infected with the deadly virus.
Before the outbreak of coronavirus in the country in March 2020, the card based foreign currency transactions were below Tk 100 crore for seven months.
In November in 2020, the transactions returned to above Tk 100 crore. From November 2020 till September 2021, the transactions were between Tk 100 crore and Tk 200 crore.
Bankers said that the transactions rebounded strongly as the coronavirus infection was on the decline until it started rising again in late December 2021.
The daily coronavirus infection rate reached its peak on July 28, 2021 when the country detected 16,230 cases of fresh infections.  In October of the year, the daily coronavirus infection cases dropped below 1,000 and the number remained below 300 in November 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital platform Fabric Lagbe launched
Production of BD brand motor vehicles on cards
Bangladesh economy thrives amid Covid crisis
Mall, hotel to be built near Ctg Railway Station
Uber expands its services to Rangpur
Stocks fall after two days of bull-run
KhaasFood, SMC to work for food safety
Bangladesh intents to sign FTA with Eurasian Economic Union


Latest News
Bangladesh ranks 103rd in Henley Passport Index 2022
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Oscars show will go on, with a host
Tokayev vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes
Liton earns career-best ranking in Test
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs in lone warm up match
Jurgen Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool
BCB announces official schedule of BPL
Book titled 'Smritite Sheikh Kamal O Pochattor Poroborti Ghotona' unveiled
Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship Grand Final 21 January
Most Read News
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Dhaka, Rangamati identified as 'red zones'
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
BNP leader Harris Chowdhury dies three months ago
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Sinha murder: Verdict on Jan 31 as arguments end
Fire service launch new hotline
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft