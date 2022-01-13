Video
Don’t impose lockdown, say trade body, think-tank

Published : Thursday, 13 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin (middle) flanked by DRU President Nazrul Islam Mitu (left) and DRU General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib, speaking at an event at Dhaka Reporters Unity at Shegunbagicha in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body in the country, has called on the government not to impose another lockdown despite the new spike in COVID-19 cases.
"Coronavirus cases are on the rise again and it is creating anxiety about another lockdown in the business sector," said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at an event at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday. But lockdowns are no solution, he said.
"No country in the world is imposing lockdown. This is because lockdowns harm business. As we kept businesses open last year, our exports grew. This is why we achieved 5.47 percent growth despite the pandemic, whereas some other countries, like our neighbour India, saw negative growth."
The lockdowns led to the current labour crisis in garments factories, he said. "Last year, because garment factories were closed for 13 to 14 days, workers went home. Many of them never came back. And so, lockdowns aren't a solution because they cause harm." He urged a focus attention on health restrictions instead.
"I support the vaccine restrictions the government has put on hotels and restaurants and its orders barring mass gatherings. We must focus on vaccines and health awareness," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday the Policy Research Institute (PRI) at a programme also suggested that the government should keep economy open despite the spread of new coronavirus variant Omicron in the country.
The independent economic research organisation made the suggestion at a webinar titled 'After the pandemic onslaught - economy on strong recovery path'.
PRI executive director Ahsan H Mansur said, 'Omicron has come and it is spreading but we should not be panicked.'
Planning Minister Abdul Mannan, Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan and former National Board of Revenue Chairman Abdul Mazid, among others, also spoke at the event.
'The government needs to strengthen the safety and healthcare system, but we do not want to see any lockdown or any types of severe measures,' he said. 'We don't want to hurt the economy anymore,' Mansur said.
 'Already two waves have gone and the third wave is coming. Scientists, politicians and businesspeople now know how to cope up with such a situation,' he pointed out.
'All the sectors did not recover at the same pace, so the sectors that recovered slowly should get priority and get government support,' said South Asian Network on Economic Modeling research director Sayema Haque Bidisha.
Transport, tourism and construction were among the sectors that recovered at the slowest pace, she said. The process of human capital development has been hit hard during the pandemic, so the government should now think on how it can be recovered, she added.


