Bangladesh economy to grow by 6.4pc in FY22: WB

The GDP (gross domestic product) growth of Bangladesh economy will grow by 6.4 percent at the end of the 2021-22, as per an estimate on October 7 last said a World Bank (WB) forecast.

The World Bank further said it will be 6.9 percent in fiscal year 2022-23. The report further states that at the end of the current fiscal year, India's growth will be 8.3 percent and in 2022-23 it will be 8.7 percent. Bangladesh growth will accelerate as the economy and export will recover, it said.

A recent WB report on Pakistan said its growth will be 3.4 percent at the end of 2021-22 and 4 percent in 2022-23. Growth in the global economy is projected to slow to 4.1 percent in this report and warned of a slowdown as corona infections continue to grow.

The rapid spread of Omicron variant of the pandemic indicates that it will disrupt global economic activity, it said. The recession in huge economies like the United States and China will put additional pressure on the demand of emerging and developing economies.

It further states that coronavirus has had a profound effect on GDP growth in all countries of the world since its inception. As a result, the growth of many countries is shifting from positive to negative and economically stagnant. Although growth is forecast to recover from this year, global growth is going to be threatened again with outbreak of Omicron.

Global growth is expected to decelerate markedly from 5.5 percent in 2021 to 4.1 percent in 2022 and 3.2 percent in 2023 as pent-up demand dissipates and as fiscal and monetary support is unwound across the world, the report said.

The WB said the Omicorn will pose a serious risk to global growth. By 2023, global growth will slow further. Inflation and debt are increasing the risk of 'hard landing' in developing economies. This will exacerbate inequality as well as uncertainty in the Corona crisis.

As per WB after a strong comeback in 2021-22, the world economy is entering a clear recession. Inflation, debt and income inequality increase can jeopardize the recovery. The Omicorn came at a time when developing economies were taking steps to turn around but the time ahead now will be more difficult.

The WB President David Malpass said the world economy was simultaneously facing Covid-19, inflation and policy uncertainty. Growing inequality and security challenges are having a particularly detrimental effect on developing countries.

He said more countries need to be involved in tackling the coronavirus crisis. Integrated international action and strengthening national policy responses are essential to keep the world on the path to optimal growth.

Following a strong rebound in 2021, the global economy is entering a pronounced slowdown amid fresh threats from COVID-19 variants and other crisis that could endanger the recovery in emerging and developing economies, according to World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report.

The rapid spread of the Omicron indicates that the pandemic will likely continue to disrupt economic activity in the near term.













