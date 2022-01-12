Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance

MELBOURNE, JAN 11: Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic trained at the Australian Open venue Tuesday for his attempt to win a record 21st Grand Slam but his dream hung in the balance as the government pondered cancelling his visa, again.

The world number one had scored a surprise courtroom victory the day before, overturning the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds.

But the immigration minister said he may annul Djokovic's visa once more.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace says he is now determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in six days.

"I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," Djokovic said on Instagram Monday.

Wearing a t-shirt and shorts, he limbered up in a gym on Tuesday accompanied by coach Goran Ivanisevic before heading to centre court, AFP journalists saw. -AFP