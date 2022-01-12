Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManU ride luck to get some FA Cup relief

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (L) vies with Aston Villa's English striker Ollie Watkins (R) during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on January 10, 2022. photo: AFP

Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (L) vies with Aston Villa's English striker Ollie Watkins (R) during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on January 10, 2022. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, JAN 11: Ralf Rangnick admitted Manchester United were far from perfect despite getting a much-needed 1-0 win over Aston Villa to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Scott McTominay headed home the only goal after just eight minutes, but Villa were left to rue a host of missed chances and a controversial VAR review that ruled out an equaliser from Danny Ings in the second half.
Interim manager Rangnick desperately needed a response to a week of unrest in the United camp that followed a dismal performance in losing 1-0 at home to Wolves.
One big decision was taken out of the German's hands as Cristiano Ronaldo was not fit to feature.
But there was little improvement in the performance despite holding out to set up a fourth round clash at home to Middlesbrough.
"To say that this was a perfect game, nobody would believe that. Of course it was not," said Rangnick.
"We still have quite a few things we can get better at, but a clean sheet was important today and we worked together. Still a lot of things to improve but it is easier to do that with a 1-0 win."
United got the start they needed to settle the nerves as Fred's perfect cross picked out McTominay to power in a downward header.
However, all of the shortcomings that have dogged a shambolic season under two managers for the Red Devils were soon revealed as Villa dominated the game.
"I have no complaints over what the players gave or the performance, but we go away frustrated we are out the FA Cup," said Villa boss Steven Gerrard.
"I thought we were good enough to win the game but we haven't been ruthless enough."
Ollie Watkins failed to turn home a corner at the back post, Emiliano Buendia's drive across goal just evaded Ings and David de Gea produced a stunning save to deny John McGinn as the visitors passed up a hat-trick of chances in quick succession.
United were also without injured captain Harry Maguire and his understudy Victor Lindelof gifted Villa another golden chance to equalise with a heavy touch that let Watkins in, only for his shot to come crashing back off the crossbar.
The home side were restricted to counter-attacks, but could also have stretched their advantage before the break as Emiliano Martinez parried Edinson Cavani's drive before Marcus Rashford's effort was cleared off the line by Matty Cash.
Villa won at Old Trafford earlier in the season under former manager Dean Smith, but have improved markedly since Steven Gerrard's arrival as boss in November.
The visitors twice had the ball in the net in the second half but were denied the chance to take the tie to extra time by a lengthy VAR review.
After Ings bundled in Ezri Konsa's knockdown, VAR initially checked whether the striker was offside.
But it was referee Michael Oliver who made the final call to rule the goal out for a foul on Cavani by Jacob Ramsey as the ball was played into the box.
"We had good rhythm, playing well, pushing for the equaliser and that three-and-a-half minutes took a lot of the sting out of the game," added Gerrard.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance
Real dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi
ManU ride luck to get some FA Cup relief
Batter Ross Taylor joins bowlers' club
National Youth Chess C’ship to begin Friday
BAF mourns death of its president ASM Ali Kabir
Batting maestro Taylor bows out a bowling hero
Mosaddek stars again, Centrals register 2nd win


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft