Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Batter Ross Taylor joins bowlers' club

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Bipin Dani

New Zealand's middle order batter Ross Taylor, who retired from international Test cricket on Tuesday has joined the bowlers' club grabbing the wicket with his last delivery in a Test match.   
Taylor's victim in just three balls he bowled in the second Test against Bangladesh was the first Test hero Ebadot Hossain.
Taylor joins Australia's Glenn McGrath and Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralitharan in taking a wicket off his last ball in Test cricket.
"We welcome batter in our club. Taylor is a batter and it was fun for him to take the wicket ", Murali, speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo said on Tuesday morning.
With Bangladesh trailing by 395 runs, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham enforced follow-on and his team's inning victory ensured Taylor (who scored 28 runs in the first innings) had no chance to bat for the last time in the second innings.
Latham, however, obliged fans' demand and brought Taylor to bowl in his last innings.
It was obvious for Tayor to retain the ball with which he took the last ball wicket in his farewell Test.
Murali, however, is not in the possession of his last 800th Test wicket ball.
"The said ball is with Mahela Jayawardene. It is with him because before the Test match I had promised him to give", Murali said.    
Both Murali and Ross Taylor had announced their retirement days before they played their respective Tests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance
Real dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi
ManU ride luck to get some FA Cup relief
Batter Ross Taylor joins bowlers' club
National Youth Chess C’ship to begin Friday
BAF mourns death of its president ASM Ali Kabir
Batting maestro Taylor bows out a bowling hero
Mosaddek stars again, Centrals register 2nd win


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft