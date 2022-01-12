National Youth Chess C’ship to begin Friday

The National Youth Chess Championship will begin on Friday at Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal Auditorium Lounge of National Sports Council tower in the city.

Organised by Bangladesh Chess Federation, it's an open chess event for age categories up to under 18 years, said a Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) press release. Interested boys and girls have been asked to enroll their name on or before Thursday (Jan 13) with their age certificate at BCF office room. -BSS







