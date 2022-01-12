BAF mourns death of its president ASM Ali Kabir

Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of its president and national award winning sports organiser ASM Ali Kabir.

Kabir, chairman of National River Conservation Commission, breathed his last on Monday night around 11.50 pm while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital at the age of 70, said a press release.

He was buried at Mirpur Intellectual Graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza after Zohr prayers on Tuesday at Baitul Aman Jame Mosque in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

Besides, different sports federations, sports organisations and sports associations expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of ASM Ali Kabir. -BSS



