Batting maestro Taylor bows out a bowling hero



New Zealand's Ross Taylor poses with his wife Victoria, daughters Adelaide, Makenzie and son Jonty after his last Test match following day three of the second cricket Test match against Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. photo: AFP

The 37-year-old took the last Bangladesh wicket to ensure New Zealand won the second Test in Christchurch and drew the series.

With Bangladesh nine down, and the Hagley Oval crowd roaring for him to have a bowl, Taylor had Ebadot Hossain caught by skipper Tom Latham.

"It was a great way to finish," he said.

"Tim (Southee) kept telling me to chuck it up so I chucked it up. Tom said it was the most pressure he felt in the whole game."

It was only the eighth innings in his 112-Test career that Taylor has bowled his off-breaks and only the second match in which he has taken a wicket, after collecting two against India 12 years ago.

Latham said he was aware of the crowd wanting Taylor to bowl but it was the umpires who forced the decision when they said the light had faded too much to allow any more fast bowling.

"I guess the way it worked out couldn't have been scripted," Latham said. "To grab (the catch) and sign off a Test like that and for Ross to have another Test wicket under his belt was pretty special. It was a massive Test for Ross, this one."

Taylor still has one-day series against Australia and the Netherlands before he ends a 16-year international career in which he has amassed a host of records.

Among them are a New Zealand record 7,683 Test runs and he also has the most runs for the country in ODIs.

He also has the highest Test score in Australia by a visiting player -- 290 at Perth in 2015. -AFP









