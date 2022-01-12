Video
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022
Independence Cup 2021-22

Mosaddek stars again, Centrals register 2nd win

Nahidul all-rounds as South beat East Zone

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Central Zone continue their winning spree defeating North Zone by 28 runs on Tuesday in the Independence Cup 2021-22 at the Academy Ground of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while South Zone beat East Zone by three wicket in the other match of the day at the SICS main ground in Sylhet.

Central Zone vs North Zone
North Zone preferred to chase winning the toss and restricted Central Zone on 262 for five. Opener Mizanur Rahman scored 10 runs, Soumya Sarkar gathered 40, Abdul Mazid 53, Shakib Al Hasan 33 Mohammad Al-Amin 34 and skipper Mosaddek Hossain Saikat remained unbeaten scoring 54 runs.
Shofiqul Islam took two wickets while Sunzamul Islam, Shamim Hossain and Mahmudullah shared one wicket respectively.
Chasing attainable 263-run's target, NZs were able to manage 234 runs losing nine wickets from stipulated 50 overs. Parvez Hossain Emon got out on 30 runs Naeem Islam scored 72 while Mahmudullah batted for 43 runs.
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury picked up three wickets while Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek Hossain shared two wickets each. Besides, Shakib and Nazmul Islam got one wicket each
Mosaddek named the Player of the Match for his all-round performances.

East Zone vs South Zone
South Zone won the toss and chose to bat first and posted 192 runs on the board losing eight wickets. Skipper Imrul Kayes was the leading scorer, who horded 63 off 97 while Irfan Shukkur scored 33 runs. Tamim Iqbal got out for nine runs.
Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets for 44 runs alongside Nahidul Islam's two for 17 while Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed took one wicket apiece.
Needing ordinary 193, Easterns reached the winning post losing seven wickets with 25 balls to spare. All the top order got runs and East Zone secured the victory without a fifty score from any of their batters. Mahedi (37), Nahidul (27), Zakir Hissain (27) and Myshukur Rahman (27) were the mentionable scorer for EZs.
Naeem Islam and Afif Hossain picked three wickets each while Tanvir Islam took one wicket.
Nahidul adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performances.







