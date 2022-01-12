Jamieson fined for sledging Yasir Ali

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

The incident occurred in the 41st over of Bangladesh's first innings on Monday, when Jamieson used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Ali.

The batter scored 55 runs to be the highest for Bangladesh in the first innings. New Zealand eventually won the Test by an innings and 117-run margin inside three days to draw the two-match series 1-1.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jamieson, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three.

Jamieson's previous breaches were on 23 March 2021 during an ODI against Bangladesh in Christchurch, and on 28 December 2020 in a Test match against Pakistan in Tauranga.

Jamieson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, third umpire Chris Brown and fourth umpire Shaun Haig levelled the charge. -BSS











