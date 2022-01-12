Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jamieson fined for sledging Yasir Ali

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch.
The incident occurred in the 41st over of Bangladesh's first innings on Monday, when Jamieson used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Ali.
The batter scored 55 runs to be the highest for Bangladesh in the first innings. New Zealand eventually won the Test by an innings and 117-run margin inside three days to draw the two-match series 1-1.
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jamieson, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three.
Jamieson's previous breaches were on 23 March 2021 during an ODI against Bangladesh in Christchurch, and on 28 December 2020 in a Test match against Pakistan in Tauranga.
Jamieson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, third umpire Chris Brown and fourth umpire Shaun Haig levelled the charge.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance
Real dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi
ManU ride luck to get some FA Cup relief
Batter Ross Taylor joins bowlers' club
National Youth Chess C’ship to begin Friday
BAF mourns death of its president ASM Ali Kabir
Batting maestro Taylor bows out a bowling hero
Mosaddek stars again, Centrals register 2nd win


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft