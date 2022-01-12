Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

Liton's gusty ton fails to rescue innings defeat

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh pose for a team photo at the end of day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh pose for a team photo at the end of day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. photo: AFP

New Zealand wrecked Bangladesh for 278 on Tuesday in the 2nd innings of the Christchurch Test to secure an innings and 117 runs' massive victory and drew the series 1-1.
Blackcaps did their best to accolade veteran whiffer Ross Taylor, who had been playing swan song.
Bangladesh being routed for 126 in their first innings, and were sent to bat again needing 395 to trail by. Like the other day, Shadman Islam and Naim Sheikh failed to sustain for long. Shadman got out scoring 21 off 48 while debutant Naim had been praise worthy in terms spending time in the middle. He was in the middle for 190 minutes and faced 98 deliveries to collect 24 runs.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, the one-down batter, was living precariously from the very first ball, who was dropped at sleep when he was on four, failed to prolong his innings. New Zealand bombardment Neil Wagner hit upon a plan to beat Shanto with bouncer and Shanto stepped in the trap. After hitting six and four he played a pool again and Trent Boult had taken the catch at fine leg. He had gone for 29 off 30.
Skipper Mominul Haque was looking good but failed to imitate the innings he played in Maunganui. He congregated 37 off 63 while Yasir Ali Rabbi, the lone half centurion of the Bangladesh first innings, was promoted in the batting order, was dismissed on two. Bangladesh were on 128 for five at that juncture of the match.
Liton Das and Nurul Hasan Shohan then started to entertain the crowd showing over-aggression. The wicketkeeper duo stood 116-run 6th wickets stand to prolong hosts win in day-3 of the game. Shohan started to swing his bat across the carpet but his confidence spectrum called a danger for his as well to cut down on 36 off 54 hitting seven boundaries.
Liton on the other hand sublimed Blackcaps' bombardment on the way to his ODI-style daddy hundred. He started to score at brisk pace and putted hot bowlers to the sword one the way to his 3rd test ton. He had carnage for 102 off 114 with 14 boundaries and one monster six.
After Liton's departure, win for host's was the fact of moments and Bangladesh lost their last three batters between 269 and 278.
Kyle Jamieson was the most successful Blackcaps craftsman to scalp four wickets while Neil Wagner took three. Besides, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor and Daryl Mitchell shared one wicket apiece.
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham named the Man of the Match for his epic 252 runs' knock while his compatriot Devon Conway adjudged the Player of the series for his tons in the both matches.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first. Hosts declared their innings posting mammoth 521 for six. Latham scored 252, Conway piled up 109 and Tom Blundell collected 57 runs. Ebadat Hossain and Shoriful Islam shared two wickets each.
Bangladesh in reply, were bowled out for 126 in their first innings. Shohan fell out on 41 while Rabbi horded 55 runs. Trent Boult got his ninth five-wicket haul, while Tim Southee took three and Kyle Jamieson bagged rest two wickets.
Unpredictable Bangladesh beat New Zealand in the first Test by eight wickets, conceded innings defeat in the following match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance
Real dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi
ManU ride luck to get some FA Cup relief
Batter Ross Taylor joins bowlers' club
National Youth Chess C’ship to begin Friday
BAF mourns death of its president ASM Ali Kabir
Batting maestro Taylor bows out a bowling hero
Mosaddek stars again, Centrals register 2nd win


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft