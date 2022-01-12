Liton's gusty ton fails to rescue innings defeat



Bangladesh pose for a team photo at the end of day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 11, 2022. photo: AFP

Blackcaps did their best to accolade veteran whiffer Ross Taylor, who had been playing swan song.

Bangladesh being routed for 126 in their first innings, and were sent to bat again needing 395 to trail by. Like the other day, Shadman Islam and Naim Sheikh failed to sustain for long. Shadman got out scoring 21 off 48 while debutant Naim had been praise worthy in terms spending time in the middle. He was in the middle for 190 minutes and faced 98 deliveries to collect 24 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, the one-down batter, was living precariously from the very first ball, who was dropped at sleep when he was on four, failed to prolong his innings. New Zealand bombardment Neil Wagner hit upon a plan to beat Shanto with bouncer and Shanto stepped in the trap. After hitting six and four he played a pool again and Trent Boult had taken the catch at fine leg. He had gone for 29 off 30.

Skipper Mominul Haque was looking good but failed to imitate the innings he played in Maunganui. He congregated 37 off 63 while Yasir Ali Rabbi, the lone half centurion of the Bangladesh first innings, was promoted in the batting order, was dismissed on two. Bangladesh were on 128 for five at that juncture of the match.

Liton Das and Nurul Hasan Shohan then started to entertain the crowd showing over-aggression. The wicketkeeper duo stood 116-run 6th wickets stand to prolong hosts win in day-3 of the game. Shohan started to swing his bat across the carpet but his confidence spectrum called a danger for his as well to cut down on 36 off 54 hitting seven boundaries.

Liton on the other hand sublimed Blackcaps' bombardment on the way to his ODI-style daddy hundred. He started to score at brisk pace and putted hot bowlers to the sword one the way to his 3rd test ton. He had carnage for 102 off 114 with 14 boundaries and one monster six.

After Liton's departure, win for host's was the fact of moments and Bangladesh lost their last three batters between 269 and 278.

Kyle Jamieson was the most successful Blackcaps craftsman to scalp four wickets while Neil Wagner took three. Besides, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor and Daryl Mitchell shared one wicket apiece.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham named the Man of the Match for his epic 252 runs' knock while his compatriot Devon Conway adjudged the Player of the series for his tons in the both matches.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first. Hosts declared their innings posting mammoth 521 for six. Latham scored 252, Conway piled up 109 and Tom Blundell collected 57 runs. Ebadat Hossain and Shoriful Islam shared two wickets each.

Bangladesh in reply, were bowled out for 126 in their first innings. Shohan fell out on 41 while Rabbi horded 55 runs. Trent Boult got his ninth five-wicket haul, while Tim Southee took three and Kyle Jamieson bagged rest two wickets.

Unpredictable Bangladesh beat New Zealand in the first Test by eight wickets, conceded innings defeat in the following match.











