No one can write off us now in overseas condition: Mominul



Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque waits with his team to walk onto the field during the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 9, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh won the first Test by eight wickets against Kiwis after dominating full five days, though the hosts bounce back in style to draw the series 1-1.

"I'm very proud, especially playing overseas. I am really happy with the first Test, but second Test was disappointing," Mominul said after the match.

"The challenge is now to keep the momentum after winning a Test finally in overseas condition. I think now no one can write off us when we will go to play overseas. Everyone will be worried about us."

The first Test victory against New Zealand was Bangladesh first victory against the Kiwis in this format in 16th attempt. That was also Tigers first victory on New Zealand soil in 33 matches.

To make this feat more memorable, that was the Bangladesh's first Test victory against a major side outside of Asia. They whitewashed West Indies in 2009 but that side was literally a second string. Apart from Zimbabwe and West Indies, their only away success was against Sri Lanka before that Test victory.

The victory also snapped Kiwis 17-match unbeaten runs in Test cricket at home and moreover it was their first defeat against an Asian nation since 2010.

There were so many things to be proud of, according to Mominul.

"It was very challenging for us after winning the first Test. Playing overseas depends on mindset. We've some good positive things. Ebadot bowled really well and Litton played beautifully. When he batted, it never looked like a difficult pitch," he said.

Liton who scored 86 in the first Test, also batted well in the second Test and scored his second Test century. His 114 ball-102 runs knock in the second innings was a treat to watch and gave the side a glimmer of hope to avoid innings defeat. However, due to the failure of other batters, Bangladesh couldn't save them from an innings defeat.

"The 1-1 draw series is a great achievement for us, considering we haven't won on overseas soil on regular basis," Mominul said.

"For the last two years, we didn't play that much matches in away. This time though we were going through a lean patch, we said, we wanted to win a Test. And we made it happen."

The magnitude of the victory was huge specially after the tumultuous past year in which they were in perpetual defeat even at home. Bangladesh were whitewashed against a second string West Indies side in Test series at home and then had experienced a horrible T20 World Cup. After that they were also whitewashed at the hands of Pakistan in Test and T20 series.

To make the matter worse, the rift between the board and senior players came out in light. There were also ego issues amongst the senior players, which further worsened the situation. But overcoming all adversities, Bangladesh ended a successful series even without the service of their two key players-Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

"The team effort was magnificent. We played as a unit throughout the series. Though the second Test was disappointing, we have many positive things to take from the series. Now we have to keep the momentum," Mominul concluded. -BSS











Despite losing the second and final Test by an innings and 117-run margin against New Zealand, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque believed they are able to earn respect of the cricket world after showing their ability to win in overseas condition.Bangladesh won the first Test by eight wickets against Kiwis after dominating full five days, though the hosts bounce back in style to draw the series 1-1."I'm very proud, especially playing overseas. I am really happy with the first Test, but second Test was disappointing," Mominul said after the match."The challenge is now to keep the momentum after winning a Test finally in overseas condition. I think now no one can write off us when we will go to play overseas. Everyone will be worried about us."The first Test victory against New Zealand was Bangladesh first victory against the Kiwis in this format in 16th attempt. That was also Tigers first victory on New Zealand soil in 33 matches.To make this feat more memorable, that was the Bangladesh's first Test victory against a major side outside of Asia. They whitewashed West Indies in 2009 but that side was literally a second string. Apart from Zimbabwe and West Indies, their only away success was against Sri Lanka before that Test victory.The victory also snapped Kiwis 17-match unbeaten runs in Test cricket at home and moreover it was their first defeat against an Asian nation since 2010.There were so many things to be proud of, according to Mominul."It was very challenging for us after winning the first Test. Playing overseas depends on mindset. We've some good positive things. Ebadot bowled really well and Litton played beautifully. When he batted, it never looked like a difficult pitch," he said.Liton who scored 86 in the first Test, also batted well in the second Test and scored his second Test century. His 114 ball-102 runs knock in the second innings was a treat to watch and gave the side a glimmer of hope to avoid innings defeat. However, due to the failure of other batters, Bangladesh couldn't save them from an innings defeat."The 1-1 draw series is a great achievement for us, considering we haven't won on overseas soil on regular basis," Mominul said."For the last two years, we didn't play that much matches in away. This time though we were going through a lean patch, we said, we wanted to win a Test. And we made it happen."The magnitude of the victory was huge specially after the tumultuous past year in which they were in perpetual defeat even at home. Bangladesh were whitewashed against a second string West Indies side in Test series at home and then had experienced a horrible T20 World Cup. After that they were also whitewashed at the hands of Pakistan in Test and T20 series.To make the matter worse, the rift between the board and senior players came out in light. There were also ego issues amongst the senior players, which further worsened the situation. But overcoming all adversities, Bangladesh ended a successful series even without the service of their two key players-Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal."The team effort was magnificent. We played as a unit throughout the series. Though the second Test was disappointing, we have many positive things to take from the series. Now we have to keep the momentum," Mominul concluded. -BSS