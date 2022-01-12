Feasibility study submitted to PPPA

Ctg-Coxs Bazar Expressway

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: The feasibility study of the mega project to construct a 136-km-long expressway from the port city Chattogram to the tourist city Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP) has been submitted to the PPPA (Public Private Partnership Authority).

The PPPA sources said, the BUET expert team who had conducted the study submitted the report to the PPP Authority on January 6.

The BUET expert team successfully completed the feasibility study of the project. The expressway will be constructed with the assistance of Japan government.

The Development project proposal (DPP) is expected to be framed in the current month of January.

The expert team of BUET started the study in September in 2019. It was scheduled to be completed by August last. But the study has been hampered since April last for pandemic COVID - 19.

Meanwhile, according to PPP sources, the

Bangladesh government negotiated with Japan government in 2017 for the construction of the project under PPP by a Japanese firm.

Currently, the Bangladesh PPP authority will resume negotiation with their Japanese counterpart.

PPP sources confirmed that the construction works of the project would begin in the current year of 2022.

The Roads and Highways Department formulated a development project proposal (DPP) for upgradation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar Road to four lane at a cost of Tk 13000 crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018.

But the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take a project for construction of an expressway from Chattogram to Cox' Bazar instead of four lane road.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister's office has taken the step to implement it under PPP and is conducting a feasibilty study by an expert team of BUET.