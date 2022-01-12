Trains to run at half capacity from Jan 15

Due to the upsurge of coronavirus infections across the country, Bangladesh Railway decided to run trains at half capacity from January 15.

The railway authorities, in this regard, issued a notice on Tuesday. However, this time the number of trains will not decrease.

The decision was taken at a meeting of senior officials of the railway on Tuesday where Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan was present.

On Monday the government issued 11-point restrictions to check the spread of Omicron variant across the country, which will start from January 13.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on that day.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said, Bangladesh Railway had already sold tickets for January 13 (Thursday). So, it will not be possible to start carrying passengers at half capacity from that day.

According to railway sources, train tickets will be sold equally online and at the counter. Of 50 percent tickets, 25 percent will be sold online (app or online) and 25 percent tickets will be available at the station counter.

From Wednesday, tickets for January 15 will be sold online and at the counter. The Bangladesh Railway also brought some changes in issuing and booking tickets.

The changes are:

Issuance of tickets for inter-city trains at half of their capacities for ensuring social distancing

25% tickets of the total seats will be issued from ticket counters while the rest 25% through online

Issuance of standing tickets from platforms will remain suspended

All the existing quotas for railway staff except the emergency ones will remain suspended until further notice

Ensuring the use of masks by all passengers while issuing tickets and travelling

Catering services and supplying of bedding services will continue subject to following health guidelines strictly.











