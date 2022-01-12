Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tengratila Gas Blowouts

ICSID to conduct post-hearing to identify ‘Head of Loss’

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Shahnaj Begum

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) is set to conduct a post-hearing on January 24, 2022 to indentify 'Head of Loss' of Tengratila gas blowouts against Canadian company Niko Resources for burning Bangladesh's gas reserves.
On 24 January 2022, the Tribunal will transmit to the parties any questions it wishes to see addressed in the post- hearing briefs. On 28 February 2022, the parties will simultaneously file post-hearing briefs.
 On 15 April 2022, the parties will simultaneously file costs statements. On 2 May 2022, the parties will simultaneously file a brief comment on the costs statement of the opposing side, Barrister Moin Ghani, legal adviser to the Petrobangla told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
"We are currently preparing post-hearing briefs," he said.
Niko had filed this case to seek a declaration that it was not liable for the blowouts caused in Chattak in 2005. In a Decision on Liability dated 28 February 2020, the ICSID Tribunal held that Niko had breached its
    obligations under the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) and was liable for the blowout that occurred on 7 January 2005 in the Chattak field and had to pay compensation for losses caused to Bangladesh.
 On 18 May 2021, the Tribunal issued a Decision on Heads of Loss to determine the scope of the damages BAPEX and Petrobangla can seek from Niko and the final hearings to determine the damages were concluded in November 2021, Moin Ghani added.
The ICSID has conducted the virtual hearing to indentify 'Head of Loss' of Tengratila gas blowouts against Canadian company Niko Resources for burning Bangladesh's gas reserves due to negligence.
Bangladesh claimed over US$1.05 billion as compensation from the Canadian company Niko Resources for burning the country's gas reserves in Chatak Gas Field in Sunamganj on January 5 and June 24 in 2005 due to negligence.
In April 2010, Niko Resources filed two separate cases against Bangladesh with the ICSID, contesting its liabilities in the Tengratila gas explosions. It also filed another arbitration suit challenging the Bangladesh court's decision to withhold payment on gas produced from the Feni gas field until the claim for damages to Tengratila was settled.
Following the blowout the Energy Ministry and Petrobangla had formed three committees to assess the value of the damage in the blowout. Unfortunately, the reports were uneven and dissimilar.
"We placed all of our arguments and submitted papers supporting the claim before the ICSID. A seven-member panel from Bangladesh took part in the 'Head of Loss' discussion virtually that was administrated from Washington DC," a senior official of Petrobangla told the Daily Observer.
"We hope to obtain a favourable award of Petrobangla in this case within the next year," the Petrobangla's legal adviser said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feasibility study submitted to PPPA
Trains to run at half capacity from Jan 15
ICSID to conduct post-hearing to identify ‘Head of Loss’
Coronavirus is raging all over the country after a brief lull but people at public places are indifferent
‘Shooter’ Russel  held from city
Fakhrul, wife test Covid positive
BD, India pledge to stop use of lethal weapons in borders
Body of baby recovered from Dhaleshwari


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft