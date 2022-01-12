‘Shooter’ Russel  held from city

The prime accused, 'Shooter Russel', in the murder case of Swechchasebak League leader Nazmul Hasan Orange was arrested from Banani in the capital on Tuesday.

Shooter Russel was arrested at about 3:00am on Tuesday, said a RAB-12 statement.

Earlier, Orange succumbed to his injuries

while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital in Bogura around 11:00pm on Monday.

Dr Abdul Wadud, Deputy Director of the hospital said Orange had been undergoing treatment at the ICU immediately after he was admitted to the hospital at night on January 2.

Twenty-eight-year-old Orange, Assistant Secretary (Literature and Cultural Affairs) of the district unit Swechchasebak League and his associate ward committee leader Minhaz Hossain Apel, 28, were injured in firing by terrorists in sequel to conflict of the two groups of Swechchasebak League over establishing supremacy over Malgram in Bogura city.

A bullet fired by terrorists hit under the eye of Orange while another bullet hit Apel's belly. Critically injured Orange was later rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital's ICU while Apel returned home after treatment at the same hospital.

The following day, Orange's wife Swarnali Akter filed a murder case accusing 12 persons including Malgram's Ekram Hossain's son Russel Ahmed, 32 and his younger brother Rasani, 27.

Later, police arrested Tipu, the seven number accused in the case.

Meanwhile, more cops had been deployed in Malgram Dabtala and Dakkhinpara areas following Orange's death to avoid any unwanted situation, said OC Selim.











