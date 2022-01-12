Fakhrul, wife test Covid positive

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife Rahat Ara Begum have been affected with Covid-19.

Besides, Dilip Barua, former Industry Minister and General Secretary of Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (ML), has also been affected by Covid-19.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson's press wing, confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday.

He said that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife Rahat Ara Begum were affected with the coronavirus. As they were

physically ill, after testing their Covid-19 sample their test result got positive on Monday. They are both staying at their home in Uttara.

Although coronavirus has been identified in the country since March 2020, this is the first time Mirza Fakhrul has been infected with coronavirus. However, many BNP central and local leaders, including party chairperson Khaleda Zia, were affected by the coronavirus.

A statement was stated issued by Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (ML) on Tuesday to confirm about Dilip Barua's physical condition.

However, it is said that the General Secretary of Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (ML), Comrade Dilip Barua Covid-19 has been undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in the capital since Monday.

Meanwhile, all of them asked the people to pray for their recovery.
















