Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:28 PM
BD, India pledge to stop use of lethal weapons in borders

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Jan 11: Bangladesh and India have agreed to stop the use of lethal weapons while guarding the borders, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said. The decision was taken at a Home Minister level meeting held between Bangladesh and India.
"A meeting of Home Minister and BGB-BSF levels was held between the two countries. In the meeting, the decision was made that border killings would be stopped and lethal weapons would not be used.
Even then, some incidents happened from time to time. Everyone is sincere about preventing this from happening," said the Home Minister after joining a warm cloth distribution programme in Kurigram on Tuesday.
RAB-13 arranged the programme on the eastern bank of Dharla River at noon.
Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Bangladesh and India are brotherly countries. Those who live on the other side of the border
    have good relations with the people living on the other side of the border."
"Maybe some people crossed the border without knowing anything about it. And someone does it knowingly which shouldn't be done. One or two incidents happen often for this reason."
The Home Minister distributed winter clothes among more than 1,000 distressed people at the programme.
State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Ministry Md Zakir Hossain, Kurigram-4 constituency MP  Aslam Hossain Saudagar and RAB Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, among others, were present.


